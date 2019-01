Tyrone were made to work hard by Derry before clinching a 0-14 to 1-8 victory in Sunday's Dr McKenna Cup semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

Derry led by three in the first half before Tyrone drew level at half-time and Patrick Coney's goal then gave the Oak Leafers a two-point lead early in the second half.

But five late points by substitute Peter Harte helped set up Tyrone's final appearance against Armagh next weekend.