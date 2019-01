Highlights as Tyrone clinch a seventh Dr McKenna Cup in eight years as they edge out Armagh 0-16 to 0-14 in a feisty final at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh led by three in the first half before Tyrone fought back to take a 0-9 to 0-6 advantage by half-time.

The Orchard men levelled in the second half but Tyrone finished the stronger as Armagh finished with 13 men after the late dismissals of James Morgan and Aaron McKay with the Red Hands' Ronan McNamee also sent off.

