Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says his squad are "in a good place" going into the start of their Football League campaign following their two-point win over Armagh in a keenly contested McKenna Cup decider on Saturday night.

The Tyrone boss adds that the "intense" game will act as good preparation for the months to come.

The 0-16 to 0-14 victory over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds ensured that the Red Hands picked up the McKenna Cup for the seventh time in eight seasons.