Tyrone manager Mickey Harte welcomes the news that the experimental hand pass rule will not continue to be trialled in this year's Football League.

The GAA's Central Council made the decision on Saturday, prior to Tyrone's McKenna Cup final win over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds,

The rule meant a maximum of three consecutive hand passes was allowed in the pre-season competitions but was met by a chorus of criticism.

Harte said the rule had brought "frustration, difficulty and mayhem" to the game.