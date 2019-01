North Belfast club St Enda's, Glengormley are looking forward to their first visit to Croke Park.

A convincing win over Connacht champions Spiddal has helped the Antrim side to book their place in the All-Ireland Intermediate final against Kilcummin of Kerry on 9 February.

"It's a massive occasion in Croke Park but hopefully we'll play the game and not the occasion," said manager Frank Fitzsimons, who previously coached the Antrim senior footballers.