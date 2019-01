Tyrone's 2018 All-Star Padraig Hampsey says the current Tyrone panel is the strongest in years as the Red Hands prepare to get their Division One campaign underway against Kerry on Sunday.

Hampsey is currently out of action with a groin injury, but hopes to return to help Tyrone aim for a second All-Ireland final in as many years.

"There's serious competition in Division One," said Hampsey, "we've a few tough away days so the league will be interesting this year."