Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is disappointed with his team's finishing after a 1-11 to 0-14 draw with Kildare in the Division two opener.

Stefan Campbell's goal helped the Orchard men into a five-point lead in Newbridge but the Lilywhites hit back to leave it all-square.

McGeeney also lamented "sloppy turnovers" but added that the McKenna Cup finalists are making progress.