Tyrone full-back Ronan McNamee is calling for calm following the Red Hands' football league defeat by Kerry.

The beaten All-Ireland finalists could only manage one first-half point in Killarney and finished the game with just seven points in total as manager Mickey Harte attempts to rebuild his attack to include the returning Kyle Coney and Darren McCurry.

"We have the best forwards in Tyrone in our panel so there's no reason why we should be panicking," said McNamee.