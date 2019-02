Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke says a "hungry" Roscommon benefited from the "harsh" late awarding of a penalty as the Farney men were edged out 1-12 to 0-13 at Dr Hyde Park.

Roscommon captain Enda Smith slotted the penalty as Monaghan came back to earth after stunning Dublin at Clones last weekend.

O'Rourke will now aim to regroup his squad for next weekend's home game against Galway.