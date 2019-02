Mickey Harte says his Tyrone team showed great spirit and battling qualities as they came from seven points down to earn a 1-10 to 1-10 draw against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

However, Harte admits that his side remain in relegation trouble in Division One and he believes they will be moving towards the drop trap door if they don't beat Monaghan in the next game at Healy Park on 23 February.