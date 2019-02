St. Michael's Enniskillen make the MacRory Cup final after edging out St. Patrick's Maghera by a single point.

The Enniskillen school hit six of the last seven scores to win by 0-13 to 2-6.

In the second semi-final, an injury-time penalty from Michael Conroy helped St Patrick's Armagh snatch a 2-6 to 0-12 draw against Omagh CBS in the second semi-final.