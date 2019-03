Omagh CBS hit five goals as they beat St Patrick's Armagh by 5-9 to 2-10 in a high-scoring MacRory Cup semi-final replay.

Mark Hayes grabbed a hat-trick with Simon Garrity also finding the St. Patrick's net twice as the Omagh forwards had a big impact at the Athletic Grounds.

Michael Conroy scored twice for Armagh, but it was free-scoring Omagh who made the decider against St. Michael's Enniskillen on March 18th.