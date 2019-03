Slaughtneil joint-captain Siobhan Bradley says the motivation to win just keeps on growing after a third successive All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie title.

The Derry outfit ran out 1-9 to 0-7 winners against Wexford side St. Martin's in a one-sided final at Croke Park.

The win means Sluaghtneil become the first Ulster side to win three All-Ireland club titles in a row.