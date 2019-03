Brittle Bone Disease has not stopped St Michael's Enniskillen assistant manager Mark McGoldrick being involved in the sport he loves as he looks forward to the MacRory Cup final.

St Michael's manager Dominic Corrigan and players highlighted the positive impact McGoldrick has had on the team.

The Fermanagh school take on Omagh CBS in Monday's decider, which will be shown live on BBC2 NI and the BBC Sport website.