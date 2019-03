Fermanagh midfielder Eoin Donnelly says his side can take encouragement from their league campaign even though they missed out on promotion.

Defeats by Meath and Armagh in the closing two rounds denied the Ernesiders a chance to move out of Division Two but Donnelly denied that their defensive tactics under manager Rory Gallagher had cost them a place in the top flight.

"Overall it was a fairly positive league campaign for us, we just finished poorly over the last two games," said Donnelly.