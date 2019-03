Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke admits to having 'mixed emotions' as his side narrowly avoid relegation from Division One of the Football League.

O'Rourke's side lost to Mayo in their final match but they retained their top-flight status for next year as defeats for both Cavan and Roscommon saw them relegated instead.

"We're delighted to stay in Division One and we know every year when we start off that it is a really tough division," said the Monaghan boss.