Donegal manager Declan Bonner says his team's second-half display was "very, very good" as they overcome Meath 1-17 to 1-15 in the Football League Division Two Final.

Meath led 1-6 to 0-1 after 13 minutes and still had a 1-10 to 0-8 advantage at the interval but Donegal fought back to earn victory.

Bonner said Patrick McBrearty will play a number of club matches in the coming weeks before resuming inter-county action during the championship following his serious knee injury last summer.