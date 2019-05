Derry manager Damian McErlain says his side went "toe to toe" with Tyrone as they lost their Ulster Championship preliminary round contest by 1-19 to 1-13 at Healy Park.

Derry were huge underdogs going into the game but briefly took the lead in the closing 10 minutes before Tyrone came storming back to force their way into the quarter-finals.

McErlain will now hope to build on his side's performance in Omagh when they go into the draw for the qualifiers in early June.