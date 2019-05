Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke says his side's build-up play was too slow in their Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat by Cavan.

The boss of the Farneymen also questioned the referee's decision to award an early penalty which led to Martin Reilly scoring the only goal of the game.

"We need to learn what we can from the day, move forward and try and get a run in the qualifiers," said O'Rourke.