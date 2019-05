Holders Down progress to the Ulster Senior Camogie final with a five-point win over Derry in their semi-final at the Armagh Athletic Grounds.

Paula Gribben scored a late goal to secure the win after Derry had fought their way back to within a point following Grainne McGoldrick's second-half goal.

The Ulster final between Down and Antrim will take place on Sunday, 2 June before the Ulster SFC semi-final between Armagh and Cavan at Clones.