Cavan manager Mickey Graham hopes next weekend's Ulster SFC semi-final replay match can be just as thrilling as their 1-17 to 0-14 draw with Armagh in Clones.

The two sides could not be separated after extra-time at St Tiernach's Park, with Cian Mackey's late point securing a draw for Graham's side.

"It's what the Ulster championship is all about, it's a serious province for games like this and another heart-warming game there today and it's just a pity that a lot of people around the country didn't get to see it."