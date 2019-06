Armagh assistant manager Jim McCorry says that Armagh are glad to "fight another day" after a thrilling Ulster semi-final draw with Cavan in Clones.

The sides couldn't be separated after extra-time in a 1-17 to 0-14 encounter and will face-off again in a replay next Sunday.

McCorry also confirmed that Jarlath Og Burns suffered a concussion at the start of extra-time.