Derry football boss Damian McErlain warns his players they will face a stern examination in Saturday's All-Ireland qualifier in Wexford.

The Oak Leafers earned plaudits for testing Tyrone in the Ulster SFC opener but McErlain says they must not underestimate Saturday's opposition.

"Down there, we will have to be absolutely on it. It's a double-header with the Wexford hurlers playing after us so you are going to have 20,000 Wexford supporters right behind them," said the Oak Leaf boss.