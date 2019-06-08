BBC GAA pundits Oisin McConville and Martin Clarke criticise Tyrone's Tiernan McCann following an incident in the Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal.

The Tyrone player appeared to attempt to wrest the gum shield out of the month of Stephen McMenamin as the Donegal player was on the ground.

TV pictures also seemed to show McCann's studs catching the Donegal man's neck during the incident and McConville believes the GAA authorities are likely to review video evidence after the Tyrone player was not penalised.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte said that he did not see the incident.

"If it happened, others will be there to decide what they saw," said Harte after his side's 1-16 to 0-15 defeat.