Donegal's Ryan McHugh says he's determined to lift a third Ulster medal on Sunday by helping dash the hopes of Cavan.

McHugh's father, the BBC Championship pundit Martin McHugh, was in charge of the Breffni county when they last landed the provincial title in 1997.

"Cavan has been close to the McHughs' hearts but we have to put that love and friendship aside," McHugh told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.