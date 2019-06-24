Donegal will take belief from Ulster win into Super 8s - Murphy

Donegal captain Michael Murphy says his side will grow in confidence from their back-to-back Ulster SFC titles as they prepare for the All-Ireland Super 8s.

Donegal cruised to their fifth Ulster title in nine years with a five-point defeat of Cavan on Sunday and will face Munster champions Kerry and two other teams in group stages of the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where they managed just one win last year.

"As brilliant as it is for us to win, now we move into the Super 8s and we try and go a step farther than we did last year," added Murphy.

