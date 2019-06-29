Midfielder Colm Cavanagh says Tyrone are continuing to build through the All-Ireland qualifiers following their 2-22 to 1-15 win against Kildare.

The Red Hands are just one win away from a return to the All-Ireland Super 8s after their Ulster SFC semi-final defeat by Donegal forced them into the qualifier series.

"We did look at ourselves after Donegal and said 'that wasn't us' it was one of those games that you're going to have and hopefully that was the blip for this season and we can move on from it," said Cavanagh.