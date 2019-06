Donegal star Geraldine McLaughlin believes their third successive Ulster Senior Ladies title is the best one yet following their 15-point win over Armagh.

McLaughlin top-scored for Donegal with 2-4 as they brushed aside Armagh by 5-12 to 1-9 in a repeat of last year's provinicial decider.

"Maybe we got lucky last year but we can't get lucky twice and the win today was definitely the sweetest," said McLaughlin.