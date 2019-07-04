Tyrone one team Cavan wanted to avoid - McGinley

Former Tyrone star Enda McGinley says he can imagine "the groans that came out of Cavan" after the beaten Ulster Finalists were drawn to face the Red Hands in Saturday's All-Ireland Football qualifier.

"Tyrone were the one team they would have wanted to avoid in that draw," McGinley told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Thomas Niblock.

"Tyrone are coming in having got over the loss and the disappointment from the Donegal game. Tyrone have built momentum again so the ball is really in Tyrone's court and you would have to fancy them to come through."

