Mickey Harte says Tyrone will appeal against Peter Harte's latest black card in Saturday's 1-20 to 0-7 win over Cavan which, as it stands, will rule the Errigal Ciaran club-man out of next Saturday's Super 8s opener in Roscommon.

Harte also picked up black cards in the recent games against Donegal and Longford and the accumulated indiscretions means he picks up an automatic one-match ban.

The Tyrone boss questioned whether any of Harte's three black cards were worthy of the sanction, adding that it made no sense for the forward to commit a deliberate foul deep in injury-time with victory already long assured