BBC Sport NI Championship pundit Oisin McConville says Dublin are the greatest team in GAA history.

The former Armagh star was talking after watching the Dubs become the first team to win five successive All-Ireland Senior titles in football or hurling.

"Dublin deserve all the plaudits they get. There's no quibble or argument. They are the greatest team we have ever seen in the GAA," McConville told BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom.