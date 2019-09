Kilcoo fight back from four points down with 10 minutes left in normal time to beat holders Burren 2-12 to 2-9 in the Down SFC quarter-final replay.

Goals from Conor Toner and Donal O'Hare helped Burren lead by four at half-time and that remained the margin after 50 minutes.

But a Paul Devlin penalty and Conor Laverty goal saw Kilcoo snatch victory in a game which had nine minutes of injury-time.