Slaughtneil prove too strong for Ballinderry as the five-time winners advance to the semi-final of the Derry Senior Football Championship.

Sammy Bradley scored the game's only goal as Slaughtneil, who are looking to win their fifth title in six years, pulled away in the second half.

Raymond Wilkinson was sent off for Ballinderry while Slaughtneil's Keelan Fenny also received a red card.