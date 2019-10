Cargin captain Michael McCann says his team showed exceptional character to beat Lamh Dhearg in a dramatic Antrim Football Championship final replay.

McCann's side won 3-16 to 0-23 after extra-time at Corrigan Park to set up an Ulster Club Championship preliminary round meeting with Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly next Sunday.

"I've never really seen anything like that at this level. It was an end-to-end game and there was never a dull moment - we will enjoy our celebrations," he said.