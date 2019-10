Aaron Kernan clinches a 16th Armagh senior football medal as Crossmaglen's largely young side fight back from being in arrears at half-time to beat Ballymacnab 2-18 to 2-9.

The victory means Kernan will be up against his former club and county team-mate John McEntee in the Ulster Club quarter-finals as the former Crossmaglen hero is now in charge of the Monaghan champions.