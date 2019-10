Magherafelt skipper Danny Heavron says he prayed to his late mother as the O'Donovan Rossas had to fight to hold off Glen in the Derry SFC final.

Heavron's side held on to win 0-12 to 0-11 as the referee blew for full-time just as Glen's Ciaran McFaul was about to kick a last-ditch equalising chance.

"In 60, 60, 70 years when you are burying your friends, you will look back on this day," an emotional Heavron told BBC Sport NI.