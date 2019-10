First-half goals prove decisive as Derrygonnelly Harps beat Cargin 0-12 to 2-10 in the Ulster Club SFC preliminary round at Corrigan Park.

Conall Jones and Gavin McGovern both found the back of the net in the space of five first-half minutes before Cargin fought back in the second period, with Kevin McShane missing a golden goal opportunity late on.

Derrygonnelly will face Tyrone champions Trillick in the provincial quarter-final on Sunday, 3 November.