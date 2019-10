There is controversy at the end of the Derry Football Final as the referee blows full-time in injury-time as Glen midfielder Ciaran McFaul is about to attempt to hit an equaliser.

McFaul hit his shot over the bar but with John Joe Cleary having sounded the final whistle a split second earlier, Magherafelt held on for a 0-12 to 0-11 victory to win a first Derry title since 1978.

Maghera outfit Glen have never won the Derry title.

Match highlights are available here.