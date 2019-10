Clontibret beat Scotstown 1-14 to 0-11 at St Tiernach's Park to clinch their first Monaghan SFC title success since 2014.

Scotstown were chasing a fifth successive title triumph but found themselves trailing 0-9 to 0-3 at the interval.

Clontibret moved nine ahead and although Scotstown mounted something of a comeback Ryan McGuigan's goal three minutes from time secured victory.