Gaoth Dobhair's Eamonn McGee says "there has to be a winner sometime" after the Donegal SFC final with Naomh Conaill went to a second replay.

Glenties veteran Aaron Thompson says the game was like a war in Ballybofey as the sides drew 1-11 to 0-14.

The decider will take place on Wednesday night, with the winners facing Cavan champions Castlerahan the following Sunday at Kingspan Breffni.