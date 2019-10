Naomh Conaill win the Donegal SFC Final at the third time of asking as they edge out 13-man Ulster holders Gaoth Dobhair 0-8 to 0-7 at Ballybofey.

Gweedore had Eamon McGee sent off following an incident after the half-time whistle and ended up with 13 players after Odhran McFadden-Ferry's red card following John O'Malley's winning point.