'I'm still a Crossmaglen man but I had to do my best for Clontibret'

John McEntee admits he was conflicted as he managed Clontibret to a one-point victory over his native Crossmaglen in the Ulster Club SFC.

"It was personally very difficult for me...I'm still a Crossmaglen man," the former Crossmaglen All-Ireland hero told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Thomas Niblock in an exclusive post-match interview.

You will be able to see all the key moments from Clontibret's 0-10 to 0-9 victory in a BBC iPlayer highlights programme on Monday evening featuring all the weekend Ulster Club SFC action.

