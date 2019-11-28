Naomh Conaill managers Martin Regan and Shay Murrin feel Kilcoo believe it is now their time to win an Ulster title after dominating Down football in recent years.

The Glenties management duo say their club will face a tough task in avoiding the same fate as 2010 when they lost the Ulster decider to Crossmaglen.

Regan also admits that Kilcoo assistant boss Conleith Gilligan will have a good insight into the Naomh Conaill squad after assisting the Donegal club at various stages over the past decade.