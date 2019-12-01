Caelan inspires Kilcoo triumph amid ongoing health battle

Kilcoo joint-captain Aidan Branagan says thoughts of the health battle that their beloved club-mate Caelan McEvoy has endured helped inspire Sunday's Ulster Club triumph.

McEvoy, 22, has undergone two liver transplants and numerous other life-saving surgeries sover the last nine years but has continued to attempt to play football during that time.

"When we were getting it tight at the last, everyone was just running about shouting, 'we'll do it for Caelan'," said Branagan, who scored one of Kilcoo's goals in their 2-11 to 2-9 triumph over Naomh Conaill, with his brother and man of the match Darryl netting the Down club's other three-pointer.

