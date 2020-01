Kilcoo captain Ryan McEvoy says he is "fulfilling a dream" by reaching an All-Ireland senior club final after Saturday's victory over St Enda's Ballyboden,

The Ulster champions defeated their Leinster opponents 2-8 to 0-11 at Kingspan Breffni with Ryan Johnston and Daryl Branagan netting.

Kilcoo are through to their first All-Ireland decider and they will meet holders Corofin in the Croke Park encounter on 19 January.