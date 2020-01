Ballyhale Shamrocks are through to the All-Ireland Club SHC final after defeating Slaughtneil 2-24 to 2-19 in an engrossing semi-final at Pairc Esler.

Kilkenny greats TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly led the way for the reigning champions as they held off an outstanding Slaughtneil effort.

Ballyhale will be out to defend their title in Croke Park on 19 January.