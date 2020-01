Former AFL and GAA star Martin Clarke says Mickey Harte's take on how Cathal McShane's possible move to Australia has come about is "comical".

On Sunday, Tyrone football manager Harte said a number of ex-GAA players were playing an active role in recruiting players for AFL clubs.

Speaking to Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, ex-Down and Collingwood player Clarke added that he has had no contact with McShane over the proposed move.