Down boss Paddy Tally and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte believe the black carding of the Mourne County's Johnny Flynn was a key moment in Sunday's Dr McKenna Cup semi-final.

The Mourne men had fought back from 11 points down at half-time to trail by only five when midfielder Flynn was sin-binned in the 59th minute.

"The momentum was with us at that time", said Tally while Harte said it was a "difficult decision" for the opposition.