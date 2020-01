St Patrick's Maghera defeat St Louis Ballymena 3-6 to 1-7 in extra-time to win a record-extending 17th Ulster Schools Senior Camogie title.

Maghera trailed by two points at half-time but edged a tense second half to force extra-time and power their way to yet another provincial crown.

St Patrick's will face either Presentation or Loreto of Kilkenny in the All-Ireland series.