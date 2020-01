Slaughtneil are on track to win their fourth All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie title in a row after reaching the final with a 2-10 to 1-10 over Scarriff Ogonnelloe in the last four.

Tina Bradley's goal gave the Derry outfit a commanding lead at a blustery Donaghmore Ashbourne before Therese Mallon added a second before the interval.

Scores were harder to come by in the second half for the reigning champions, but they held on to make the decider despite Marion Rodgers' late goal.